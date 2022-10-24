Speaking out. Jen Shah shared a pointed message amid speculation that she won’t return for season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“YOU WILL NOT TAKE MY VOICE!” the Bravo personality, 49, wrote in a message shared via Twitter and Instagram on Friday, October 21. “I have a lot to say, lies to correct, and people to put in their place. #comingsoon #bravotv #rhoslc #equality #poc.”

The Utah native’s posts also included a quote from activist Malala Yousafzai reading: “I raise up my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those with a voice can be heard. … We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

Shah’s post came days after Andy Cohen hinted that she will not be part of the RHOSLC cast going forward. In March 2021, the reality star was arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She initially pleaded not guilty before changing her plea in July. (The U.S. Attorney’s office dropped the money laundering charge after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.)

Season 3 of RHOSLC is currently airing, but Bravo hasn’t yet announced any details about season 4. Shah’s sentencing, meanwhile, is set for November 28. When a fan at BravoCon asked Cohen, 54, whether Shah would be back in the future, he implied that she wouldn’t be.

“I think that once we wrapped the season, she pled guilty, I think that was kind of unfortunately the end of, you know, the engagement there,” the Superficial author said during the “Ask Andy” panel on October 16. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Days later, Shah compared her situation to that of Teresa Giudice, who returned to The Real Housewives of New Jersey after serving 11 months in prison following her 2014 conviction for fraud.

“Andy announced that @TheRealJenShah no longer works for bravo 💔 but teresa and her ex-husband literally got a spin-off when they did a crime. at what point do we stop letting the double standards for poc go on? #whiteprivilege #rhoslc,” read a tweet posted by a fan on the day of Cohen’s panel. On Tuesday, October 18, Shah replied to the message, writing: “That’s a great question.”

After the season 3 premiere of RHOSLC in September, Shah’s costars Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow revealed that they haven’t spoken to her since she changed her plea. “It was shocking,” the Wild Rose Beauty founder, 36, said last month during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I didn’t see it coming. I really thought she was gonna fight to the end.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.