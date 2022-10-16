It’s getting chilly in here! While attending BravoCon in New York City, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose made it clear that their individual drama is not in the past just yet.

During the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City panel on Saturday, October 15, the foursome initially gathered to discuss their ups and downs from the first two seasons. However, it didn’t take long for the group to start airing out their ongoing drama — starting with Whitney, 36, and Heather’s unexpected feud.

The Beauty Lab co-owner, 50, admitted she wasn’t sure how to handle the distance between her and Whitney. “Now it’s weird. It feels a little bit pulled out of thin air,” Heather exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday. “What are you supposed to do if somebody that you love doesn’t wanna be your friend anymore? So I want her to be happy and I’m just trying to move forward.”

Whitney, for her part, hinted that a physical altercation caused the divide. “That moment changed everything forever,” she told E! News last month, referring to footage from the RHOSLC season 3 trailer. “It’s hard. That was a hard rift for me to swallow.”

At the time, Whitney said Meredith, 50, and Lisa’s individual feud contributed to her issues with Whitney.

“It’s hard because Heather and I have been such good friends and we’re second cousins,” she added. “There’s a big moment and you see in the trailer, there’s some rumors circulating. Who is the source of them, where do they all come out — the women disagree on that and it does drive wedges between a lot of friendships, especially Heather and I.”

The Bravo personalities also used the panel to weigh in on their costar Jen Shah‘s legal issues. In March 2021, Jen, 49, was arrested alongside assistant Stuart Smith and was accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. After initially pleading not guilty, Jen changed her plea in June.

The reality star, who previously faced up to 30 years in prison for the wire fraud charge, could be given a prison sentence of up to 14 years. (The U.S. Attorney’s office dropped the second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering following the change in her plea.)

While reflecting on the legal drama, Meredith recalled being “shocked” at the allegations.

“Yeah, I mean, for me it was like, of course, you have surprise, you have all these things running through your head. You’re shocked and you’re like, ‘Wait, what happened?’ But while that’s all going on, the concern is about Jen and her family, and of course the victims,” the jewelry designer exclusively told Us on Saturday. “Whether Jen was culpable or not, [the victims] always existed, we knew that. And so that, that was something that I always had compassion for anyway. But my point is, it’s not about me.”

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from the RHOSLC panel at BravoCon 2022: