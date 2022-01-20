Making amends. Jennie Nguyen broke her silence amid backlash over her past Facebook posts, in which she allegedly made racist comments amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” the 44-year-old Bravo personality wrote via an Instagram statement on Wednesday, January 19. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star claimed she “deactivated” that account “more than a year ago” after realizing that she was doing more harm than good.

“[It’s] why I continue to try and learn about perspectives different from my own,” she continued. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

The Vietnam native, who joined season 2 of RHOSLC in 2021, came under fire on Wednesday when posts from two years prior reappeared online. Many of the resurfaced messages allegedly from Nguyen’s account appeared to be promoting anti-Black Lives Matter posts amid the riots and protests during 2020.

During a six-month span, the mother of three allegedly shared and reposted memes and photos that seemed racist in nature. Some had phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.”

In September 2020, she reportedly posted a meme of an old lady with what appeared to be stickers of her family members or kids on the back windshield of her van. The caption read, “No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!”

Another message allegedly posted by Nguyen that same month read, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Fans were outraged after seeing the resurfaced messages, with many calling for Bravo to fire her from the series. After issuing her apology on Wednesday, many of Nguyen’s followers were still upset, with one commenting, “An apology should be as loud as the damage.”

Another fan replied, “One season wonder …. Girl bye 👋🏾,” while a third Instagram follower added, “Lol, yeah, no thanks. Only real apologies welcomed here….”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.