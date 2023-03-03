RHOSLC's Heather Gay: Bravo Has Black Eye Footage, Mary Cosby Is Returning

Roll the tape! Heather Gay claimed that Bravo has footage of her infamous black eye incident from season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and she thinks the network should release it.

“The black eye edit, that was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside of the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid,” the Bad Mormon author, 48, told attendees at a recent book event, as captured in a TikTok video shared by a fan on Thursday, March 2.

When someone from the crowd asked her what really happened, the reality star repeated her claim that she doesn’t remember. “I blacked out,” the Bravo personality said with a shrug. “But there [were] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Heather’s bruised eye inspired plenty of theories, but the Beauty Lab + Laser founder maintained that she doesn’t know how it happened. “I blacked out. I don’t know how it happened,” she explained during part 1 of the RHOSLC season 3 reunion in January. “I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas.”

The California native added that she initially kept her story vague because she was “scared” about how her costars would react to the truth. “When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory,’” she explained. “And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry. It’s terrifying.”

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, confirmed that Bravo investigated the incident, but “didn’t find anything” that proved what caused the injury.

Last month, however, the Bravo exec, 54, said he doesn’t think it was an accident. During a February episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said she believes a “cast member” caused the black eye.

“From Jen Shah? I do too,” Cohen replied at the time. “I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

While the source of the infamous bruise remains a mystery, Heather had some allegedly concrete info to share during her book event. The aesthetician claimed that rumors about Mary Cosby‘s return to RHOSLC are true, and the pastor, 50, will be part of the lineup for season 4.

“Yes,” Heather said with an emphatic head nod when an attendee asked whether Mary will be “coming back.”

Mary exited RHOSLC after season 2 when she didn’t show up for the reunion. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” she said during a Twitter Spaces chat in January 2022. “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”

The Utah native was seemingly referring to her friend Cameron Williams, who appeared in an episode of season 2 but has since passed away. At the time, Lisa Barlow alleged that Cameron gave $300,000 to Mary’s church, even taking out a second mortgage on his home.

“I mean, how many titles did they put on me?” Mary asked during the Twitter chat. “I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman.”

Bravo has not yet announced season 4 of RHOSLC, nor has the network confirmed which cast members will return if the show is renewed. Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.