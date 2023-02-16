His own theories. Andy Cohen revealed that he wasn’t buying Heather Gay‘s claim about not knowing how she got a black eye on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Bravo executive producer, 54, shared his thoughts during the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after show on Wednesday, February 15, with Lala Kent and Katie Maloney.

After asking his guests how they thought Gay, 40, got injured on the show, Kent, 32, showed her support for the theory that Jen Shah had something to do with the incident.

“I think it’s from a cast member,” the Vanderpump Rules star hinted, before Cohen added, “From Jen Shah? I do too. I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm.”

During the RHOSLC season 3 reunion, which aired last month, Gay noted that she was still confused about what happened while cameras weren’t rolling.

“I blacked out. I don’t know how it happened,” the reality star told costars Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks at the time. “I woke up terrified. I had my phone plugged in, I was in pajamas.”

The Bad Mormon author admitted her story changed after she became “scared” by how her costars could “rewrite the narrative” if they knew the truth. “When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory,’” she continued. “And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry. It’s terrifying.”

While filming the reunion, Gay said she felt humiliated when she woke up with unknown injuries.

“I know I blacked out. I woke up in a very, very high stress situation with so much shame and humiliation,” she said. “There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing, which is just humor and make it go away, and it didn’t go away, but I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production — it’s my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it.”

The Beauty Lab and Laser founder also slammed the popular fan theory that she was punched by her costar. “I trusted [Jen] the most for coming up with a cover story when you blackout and you have a black eye,” Gay said, referring to her initial conversation with Shah, 49. “If I knew Jen did that, I would cover it up, but that was not my intention — I was blacked out.”

Gay has previously stood by Shah as she made headlines for her legal woes. The Utah native was arrested for wire fraud in March 2021 and subsequently sentenced to 78 months with five years of supervised release after she changed her plea to guilty.

Following Shah’s conviction, Gay revealed that her loyalty has shifted. “I was labeled ride-or-die because I had a friend that was looking at me and telling me she was innocent,” the businesswoman exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Everything changed for me when she pled guilty.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Shah’s rep for comment.