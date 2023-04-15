Drama on the sidelines. Devin Booker isn’t here for ex Kendall Jenner’s romance with Bad Bunny — and he still has lingering feelings of his own.

“Devin doesn’t believe for one minute that Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship is that serious,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the NBA star, 26, who dated Jenner, 27, from 2020 to 2022. “He doesn’t think he’s her type and finds it difficult to believe there’s any longevity there between them.”

While the Kardashians star and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, first sparked dating rumors in February, “Devin still thinks about Kendall on occasion and a piece of him still misses her,” the insider adds. “He has no idea what the future holds and although maybe their timing wasn’t right, doesn’t mean it can’t happen at some point down the line.”

The Phoenix Suns player “is not completely over her,” the source says. “They dated for a long time and he still cares about her. He’s not actively trying to get back with her but isn’t exactly opposed to the idea either.”

Bad Bunny, for his part, seemingly threw shade at Booker last month when he hopped on a verse for Eladio Carrión‘s “Coco Chanel.”

The Grammy winner, who has been spotted on multiple outings with Jenner this year, rapped on the track: “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e’ un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má’ que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe.” Translated in English, the lyrics mean: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.” He also appeared to give a shout-out to the 818 Tequila founder on the song, referencing “Scorpio women.” (Jenner’s birthday is November 3.)

After the song dropped, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted “openly kissing” and “being very affectionate” while at dinner in late March, an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time. Several days later, the pair made headlines while riding horses together at Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California.

Jenner and Booker, meanwhile, first called it quits in June 2022 after two years together. “[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. Though they briefly reconciled over the summer, they split for good in the fall.

The reality star and the athlete ended their relationship “a little over a month ago,” another insider told Us in November 2022, adding: “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them.”