slam-dunk kind of romance! Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a sweet date night at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday, May 12.

The Kardashians star, 27, and the “Party” rapper, 29, sat courtside inside the Crypto.com arena, where they watched the Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner stunned in a white tank top and a beige miniskirt with coordinating snakeskin boots. Bad Bunny, for his part, kept it cool in a leather jacket and similar snakeskin shoes.

The pair’s animated reactions to the sporting match even caught the attention of the Lakers themselves.

“Same, Bad Bunny. Same,” the Los Angeles-based team’s official Instagram account captioned a snap of the reggaeton superstar — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — cheering on Lonnie Walker IV’s attempt to score a basket.

The twosome, who have been linked since earlier this year, attended the game with several of their pals. The 818 Tequila founder reposted game night Instagram Story selfies with friends Renell Medrano and Travis Bennett as she showed off her outfit from her seat.

Jenner — who split from ex Devin Booker in 2022 — and the Puerto Rico native were first spotted together in February, frequently packing on the PDA during low-key date nights.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The insider noted that the supermodel is “really attracted” to the “I Like It” artist’s confidence, which, thankfully, is not arrogance or cockiness. “They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends,” the source added. “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

While neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny further shared details from their Friday date, they were joined by her older sister Kim Kardashian and her niece North West, 9. The mother-daughter duo sat a few seats down in the VIP row, with Kardashian, 42, sharing several Instagram Story selfies from their seats. The Skims mogul — who shares four children, including North, with ex Kanye West — sported a “No Joke, We’re Back” shirt with longtime Lakers fan Jack Nicholson’s face on it, and was surprised that he too was in attendance.