Heeeere’s Jack! Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance at a star-studded Los Angeles Lakers game.

The Shining actor, 86, appeared to be in good spirits at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday, May 8, where he watched Game 4 of the conference semifinals. The Lakers ultimately beat the Golden State Warriors 104 to 101.

Nicholson, whose most recent movie role was in 2010, wore a black trousers and a black button-down underneath a dark blazer while sitting courtside at the big game. The three-time Academy Award winner wore his salt-and-pepper hair slicked back and sported a gray goatee with white stubble dotting his face and neck.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star was also featured on the Jumbotron at Monday night’s game — alongside other A-list attendees including Kim Kardashian, Chris Pratt and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Flea.

The Lakers vs. Warriors game marks the second time Nicholson has been spotted out and about in recent months. The actor previously popped up on the Lakers’ home turf for another game on April 28, watching them battle against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Something’s Gotta Give star made headlines earlier this year when his daughter Tessa Gourin spoke out about her estranged relationship with her dad. (Nicholson, who has never publicly acknowledged his paternity, shares Tessa with Jennine Gourin. He is also the father of five other adult children, though he has only spoken about four of them.)

“My mom wanted me to have a relationship with him, but he said he wasn’t interested,” Tessa, 28, claimed to The Daily Beast in February. “When you’re a child, you don’t have a choice where you’re going, so if your mom is pushing you on someone who’s technically your father and he agrees to see you for anywhere between one hour and a couple of days, that’s where you’re going to go. I don’t know this person very well, we’ll just say that.”

The Stranger’s Arms actress’ comments came several weeks after the publication of her Newsweek op-ed, in which she spoke about the viral “nepo baby” debate — and whether she truly fit into it. (While Tessa does not have an emotional relationship with her father, she told The Daily Beast that Nicholson supported her financially as a child and paid for her education.)

“In recent months, ‘nepo baby’ is the worst thing you could ever call the successful child of a celebrity,” she wrote. “Yet, as Jack Nicholson’s ‘illegitimate’ daughter, it’s a label that I would be thrilled to have applied to me.”

The As Good as It Gets star, for his part, previously admitted that he is not a “hands-on sort of father” to his children.

“They’re great,” Nicholson told The Daily Mail in 2011 about his daughter Lorraine Nicholson, whom he shares with ex Anjelica Huston, and son Ray Nicholson, whom he shares with ex Rebecca Broussard. “I was never what you call a hands-on sort of father, but I’m lucky my kids have turned out the way they have. Parenthood is all about being in the lap of the gods. All you can do is your best.”

In addition to Tessa, Lorraine and Ray, the Departed star is also the father of daughter Jennifer Nicholson, whom he shares with ex-wife Sandra Knight, daughter Honey Hollman, whom he shares with ex Winnie Hollman, and son Caleb Goddard, whom he shared with the late actress Susan Anspach. He has never publicly acknowledged Caleb as his son.

