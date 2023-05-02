North West was spotted dressed for the 2023 Met Gala, but why did the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stay behind when her mom took the carpet?

According to several outlets, Met Gala attendees must be 18 years or older as of 2018.

The 9-year-old was spotted leaving The Mark Hotel ahead of fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 1, looking all grown up in a white blazer and jeans, channeling the evening’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, which honors the late designer’s iconic career. North, who completed her look with layered pearl necklaces and chunky earrings, was holding hands with Kardashian, 42, who turned heads in a Schiaparelli gown made from real pearls.

Kardashian told Vogue reporters that North was “watching from the car” after helping her get ready. Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 5, also made the trip to NYC along with aunt Kendall Jenner.

Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo were photographed arriving in the Big Apple, wearing head-to-toe Chanel. Kardashian revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, April 26, that she flew to France and visited Lagerfeld’s office to get “inspiration” for the annual ball.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” the Skims CEO captioned an Instagram carousel, tagging Lagerfeld’s fluffy white cat, Choupette. “We then spent some time at @Karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

While Monday’s outing marked North’s first Met, she’s had her share of fashionista moments. Whether she’s rocking pink box braids or vintage graphic T-shirts, the elementary schooler knows how to command attention.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In July 2022, she attended Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris with Kardashian, sporting a cobalt blue varsity jacket. The look was no ordinary outerwear piece, however. The jacket was an archival selection from dad Kanye’s first fashion brand, Pastelle, which the rapper, 45, founded in 2004. The brand is now defunct. The Chicago native debuted the jacket, which features red paneling and a yellow logo, at the American Music Awards in 2008.

Kardashian’s stylist, Dani Levi, shared that she scored the rare jacket from consignment shop Justin Reed. The store had listed the look for $10,000 online. To complement the cloak, North wore black straight-leg pants and platform Crocs from Balenciaga. She also carried a Balenciaga mini bag and accessorized with blue sunglasses.

The following day, North and Kardashian sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in coordinating pinstriped ensembles. North donned a dark vest and pleated skirt atop a white button-up shirt as the SKKN by Kim founder stepped out in a skintight dress that was equipped with a nude bodice. (The outfit paid tribute to a design Madonna wore in 1992 that exposed her breasts.)