Owning the carpet. Kylie Jenner turned heads when she arrived at the Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The Kardashians star, 25, wore a fire engine red Haider Ackermann dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit in New York City. The Met’s new exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” provided the theme for the evening.

Jenner wore a one-shoulder gown with an asymmetrical neckline and hem. She topped off the look with red stiletto heels, a red wrap with blue silk lining and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

She was spotted leaving her hotel with daughter Stormi, 5, who wore a denim outfit. However, the kiddo didn’t appear alongside her mom at fashion’s biggest night.

This was her sixth time attending fashion’s biggest night. The Kylie Cosmetics founder made her debut at the 2016 event in Balmain. The sparkly metallic dress featured a sheer base and cutouts at her waist, and she paired the number with silver sandal heels.

In 2022, she opted for an ever-so-slightly more casual look, donning a backwards baseball cap and sheer T-shirt with her white ballgown and veil. She wanted to honor Off-White’s late designer, Virgil Abloh, who died at age 41 amid a cancer battle six months prior.

“I was like, unless I can honor Virgil, and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go, and I would wear Off-White, then that’s the only reason I would go today, to honor him,” Jenner explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared via her YouTube channel after the event. She received Shannon’s blessing and enjoyed the night with all of her sisters, including Kendall Jenner, who wore a dramatic black Prada ballgown that contrasted with Kylie’s white number.

The gown and veil certainly gave bridal vibes, but the reality star did not marry her longtime partner, Travis Scott. The parents, who share daughter Stormi and son Aire, 15 months, split the following December after dating off and on for five years.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in February. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

The beauty mogul has moved on with Timothée Chalamet. For now, Kylie is “having fun getting to know Timothée better,” another insider exclusively told Us in April.

“Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him,” the source shared at the time. “At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”

