Keeping it fun! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are enjoying their new laidback romance.

“Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile.”

The makeup mogul, 25, and the Little Women actor, 27, getting to know each other comes nearly three months after Us broke the news that Jenner and her ex Travis Scott — with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months — had split after dating on and off for five years.

After calling it quits with the rapper, 31, the Kardashians personality is letting her fling with Chalamet unfold naturally.

“Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him,” the insider shares. “At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her.”

The insider added that the California native is “having fun getting to know Timothée better.”

Earlier this week, a second source explained that although things between Jenner and the Call Me By Your Name star “aren’t that serious” yet, the duo are a surprisingly good match.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider explained on Friday, April 14. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Despite enjoying her time with the Oscar nominee, Jenner is still open to mending fences with Scott.

“Kylie thinks Timothee is really sweet and she does see potential. But truth be told, she is not over Travis,” a third source reveals in the new issue of Us. “Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing coparenting relationship.”

The insider added that there is “always a possibility” of the exes reconciling.

Scott, for his part, recently praised the Hulu personality via Instagram. “A beauty,” he commented on a photo of Jenner shared via the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page earlier this month.

Whether or not the businesswoman and the “Sicko Mode” musician rekindle their romance in the future, they’re committed to coparenting their two children.

“At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about,” a source told Us in February.

The insider continued of the duo: “They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point. Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what.”

For more on Jenner and her relationships with Chalamet and Scott, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.