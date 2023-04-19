Rise and shine. Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of life at home with her kids in an adorable new video.

“Blessed mornings with my babies 🙏🏼👼🏽👼🏽 ,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned the clip of daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months, via Instagram on Tuesday, April 18. In the video — which Jenner also shared via TikTok — Stormi puts her big sister skills to use by tickling her baby brother and sending him into fits of laughter.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder frequently shares glimpses into her kids’ lives via social media. She uploaded a TikTok on Thursday, April 13, showing her morning routine, which included herself hilariously chasing Aire around her closet after he nabbed a pair of her sunglasses. “Can I have my glasses back?” Jenner asked her son multiple times before he threw the white shades on the ground.

Days earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared Polaroid photos she took with her little ones. “Adventures with my angels,” she captioned the April 10 Instagram post.

Jenner shares her children with ex Travis Scott. The duo became parents one year after they began dating in 2017, welcoming Stormi in February 2018. After taking a break from their relationship in October 2019, the two eventually reconnected and welcomed son Aire in February 2022. Us Weekly broke the news in January that the Life of Kylie alum and the rapper, 31, had called it quits again after spending the holidays apart.

Since welcoming her first child at the age of 20, Jenner has been candid about her experiences as a young parent and her adjustment to motherhood. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer,” the California native captioned pics and videos of Stormi at the beach via Instagram on Mother’s Day in May 2022, complete with a white heart emoji.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The California native also hinted that she’s open to having more kids down the line. “I don’t have a number in my mind,” she said in her Spring/Summer 2023 cover story for HommeGirls magazine, which was published on Tuesday. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think whatever happens is meant to happen.”

She continued: “I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

Following her split from Scott, the reality star has been linked to Timothée Chalamet — but a source exclusively told Us that “things aren’t that serious” between them yet. “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times … However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” the insider revealed earlier this month. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

The source added: “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

According to a second insider, Jenner sees “potential” for a relationship with the Dune star, 27 — but she’s “not over” Scott. “Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet,” the source noted. “There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.”

Given her lengthy history with the “Sicko Mode” artist, some of Jenner’s friends think the former couple might reunite. “They’ve always had an on-and-off relationship, so this is nothing new to them,” a third source exclusively told Us this month, “They truly feel like the love is still there and that they’ll find their way back to each other again.”