Ready for a reunion? Nearly four months after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits, their pals don’t necessarily think their romance is over forever.

“Kylie’s friends genuinely don’t believe that her and Travis are done for good. They’ve always had an on-and-off relationship, so this is nothing new to them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and the rapper, 31. “They truly feel like the love is still there and that they’ll find their way back to each other again.”

The Kardashians star and the “Sicko Mode” artist dated on and off between 2017 and late 2022. The twosome — who share children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 13 months — ultimately pulled the plug on their relationship earlier this year. Us broke the news in January that Jenner and Scott had split after spending the December 2022 holidays apart.

Amid their breakup, the pair remained dutiful coparents to Stormi and Aire, whose moniker they publicly revealed in January ahead of his first birthday.

“They’re always in constant communication and Travis is likely going to spend Easter with Kylie and the kids,” the insider adds. “They have a great coparenting relationship, but her friends feel like their bond goes way deeper than that. They definitely haven’t given up hope on them reconciling and feel like it’s just a matter of time.”

While neither Jenner nor Scott have shared how they plan to celebrate the holiday on Sunday, April 9, her mom, Kris Jenner has already been getting in the festive spirit. The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, 67, shared several Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 6, of her large brood’s matching pajamas that feature rabbit illustrations. In one snap, the Safely founder gushed over coordinating looks for daughter Kim Kardashian and her four children with ex Kanye West. Kris also posted an image of Burt’s Bees Baby jammies for two of her 12 grandchildren.

While Kylie and Scott have remained amicable coparents since their recent split, their relationship status made headlines on Saturday, April 1. After the beauty mogul uploaded snaps from her Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot, the Cactus Jack founder publicly called Kylie a “beauty” via Instagram comment.

“Kylie thought it was really sweet of Travis to show his support for her in such a public way,” a second insider told Us earlier this month, referring to Scott’s reply. “That’s just who Travis is though. Even when they were a couple, he was never shy about showing big displays of affection and love.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones