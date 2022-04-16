Ain’t no party like a Kris Jenner party! The momager of the Kardashian-Jenner family planned an adorable celebration for her kids and grandchildren to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“How cute is my mom? How she sets up her table — how cute,” Kim Kardashian raved via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 16.

The KKW Beauty founder, 41, showed her followers the adult table first. Bunny rings held pale blue cloth napkins, where were laid on top of plates with blue polka dot rims and yellow striped placemats. The center pieces were bouquets of white and pink tulips in wide vases that used white and brown eggs as filler. Small rectangles of grass were placed between each vase and bundles of carrots also decorated the adult table.

Kardashian also showed off “the cute little kids table,” which utilized paper plates with adorable bunny patterns. The children had smaller centerpieces with pink and yellow flowers. They also had paper carrots at each place setting as well as paper cups with ears.

Jenner, 66, wasn’t just planning for Kardashians’ four kids (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West). Also in attendance was Khloé Kardashian and daughter True, 3, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids with Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — also joined in on the fun. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter, Dream, 5, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi, 4, also joined in on the Easter fun.

It isn’t clear if the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought her newborn son (whose name has not been revealed yet) after giving birth in February.

While the kids were likely thrilled with their tiny table, Kim was more interested in the charcuterie display. “This situation is so amazing. It just looks so beautiful,” she said as she panned her camera over a table filled with meats, cheeses and fruit.

“Little pickles! Guys, don’t tell me on this fancy thing your favorite thing is not the little tiny pickles,” the California native said.

A screenshot from her direct messages showed Stephanie Shepherd explaining to the Skims founder that those hors d’oeuvre have a name: cornichons. “That’s what they are called?!?!?! Not little baby pickles,” Kim replied. “WTF I’m shook.”

While the Selfish author learned about her favorite snacks, the kids focused on dyeing hardboiled eggs. The little ones used Egg Mazing machines to spin the eggs as they drew designs on them. They also built Peeps Cookie Coops for their marshmallow snacks.

Khloé, 37, praised the kids, telling Dream she used “amazing colors” and complimenting each of her nieces and nephews’ eggs.

“Wow North, yours is fantastic!” the Good American founder said, and the 9 year-old gifted her aunt the rainbow egg.

She encouraged Kourtney’s kids too. “Reign, did you do this all by yourself? Oh, you gotta teach me!” she raved.

Scroll down to look inside the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter extravaganza: