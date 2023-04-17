The desert may be hot, but Kylie Jenner is bringing even more heat! The TV personality brought her sexy style to the first weekend of Coachella 2023.

Jenner, 25, showed off her festival fashion, sharing a slideshow of outfit photos via Instagram on Saturday, April 15. In the snaps, the reality star is seen wearing a white lace bra underneath a sheer crop top. The Kardashians star paired the ab-baring piece with a low-rise denim skirt that featured a high slit at the center.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder layered with a white leather biker jacket and accessorized with retro white sunglasses and chunky metallic hoop earrings. For glam, Jenner donned rosy cheeks, a subtle highlight on her nose and a pink pout. The California native wore her hair in a distressed updo that featured face-framing tendrils.

In addition to showing off her outfit, Jenner shared a selfie that showed her kissing sister Kendall Jenner as well as a shot of the siblings heading to a concert stage.

Kendall, 27, also shared moments from the weekend via her Instagram Stories. In the first clip, the supermodel captured a helicopter towing massive banners that advertised her liquor label, 818 Tequila. She later posted a zoomed-in shot of Bad Bunny performing, seemingly making their romance Instagram official. Kendall was seen excitedly dancing and watching the 29-year-old “I Like It” rapper’s set.

Bad Bunny also shared glimpses of Kendall. The Puerto Rico native uploaded a series of Instagram Story videos of himself driving a golf cart on Saturday while singing along to the radio. The catwalk pro was seemingly sitting beside him in the vehicle as her brown hair is seen briefly in the footage.

“You’re gonna [crash!]” a voice that sounded like Kendall’s exclaims off-camera, appearing to worry about her new beau’s driving skills.

Neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have further addressed their Coachella date or their relationship status after they were first spotted together on a series of dinner dates in February. The twosome’s outings often concluded with steamy PDA sessions.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

Prior to Bad bunny, Kendall dated basketball player Devin Booker for two years, splitting for good in June 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie’s fashion at Coachella: