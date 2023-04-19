Kylie Jenner Hopes Timothee Chalamet Will Help Her Move On From Travis Scott

Going with the flow. Kylie Jenner has not completely shut the door on a potential reconciliation with ex Travis Scott — even though she is currently getting to know Timothée Chalamet.

“Kylie thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the beauty mogul, 25, is “not over” Scott, 31. “Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing coparenting relationship.”

According to the insider, Jenner isn’t putting any pressure on her connection with Chalamet, 27. “Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet,” the source adds. “There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point.”

The former couple, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months, dated on and off for five years before Us broke the news of their split in January.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” another insider shared with Us at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Following their breakup, the Hulu personality noted that her focus remains on her children. “Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms [has been my favorite part],” she told Vanity Fair Italy in February. “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Us has since confirmed that Jenner has seen the Call Me By Your Name star “a couple of times” after they sparked romance rumors. The duo “aren’t that serious” yet but they are enjoying getting to know each other.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” a third source revealed earlier this month. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Jenner and Chalamet have not yet publicly addressed their relationship status.

The Kardashians star, however, recently discussed her positive outlook on life, telling HommeGirls on Tuesday, April 18, “It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

For more details on Jenner and Chalamet’s growing connection after her split from Scott, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.