Ready for more? Kylie Jenner opened up about possibly welcoming another child following her split from Travis Scott — and her budding romance with Timothée Chalamet.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, called “experiencing pregnancy and motherhood” her proudest achievement in her Spring/Summer 2023 cover story for HommeGirls magazine. When it comes to expanding her family further, Jenner isn’t against the idea.

“I don’t have a number in my mind,” she confessed. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

Jenner added that she’s “always” had a go with the flow attitude about life. “I believe things are written for us,” she explained. “Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”

The makeup mogul shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months, with the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 31, to whom she was first linked in 2017. The twosome continued to date on and off for several years. Following a period of reconciliation, Us Weekly broke the news in January that Jenner and Scott called it quits after spending the 2022 holidays apart.

Despite their split, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that friends believe “the love is still there” between Jenner and the musician, who “have a great coparenting relationship” and a strong “bond.”

While some are convinced the pair will rekindle their romance, Jenner has been getting close with Chalamet, 27. According to an insider, the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee have hung out “a couple of times” and “aren’t that serious” — but Jenner “likes what she sees” in the Call Me By Your Name star.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the source told Us this month. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

The California native and the Lady Bird actor have yet to publicly address their relationship status. In her HommeGirls interview, however, Jenner gushed that she feels happier than ever — both personally and professionally.

“It’s really such a blessing that I’ve been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age. I have two kids, I’m 25. Honestly, I’ve never been happier,” she told the publication. “As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

The Life of Kylie alum added that parenthood has shifted her perspective on several aspects of her life, including her beauty routine and self-confidence. “It’s changed so much,” she said. “It’s made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”