Feast Your Eyes on Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Photos 

Kylie Jenner never disappoints. The TV personality has Has slayed at not one — but several Met Galas.

Through the years, the reality star has commanded attention at the annual soirée, gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the most sought-after labels.

She made her debut at the 2016 ceremony in Balmain, which perfectly captured the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme. Jenner had all eyes on her as she posed in the sparkly metallic dress that featured a sheer base and cutouts at her waist. The Kylie Cosmetics founder teamed the glistening number with silver sandal heels. For glam, the California native donned a bronze eye, a subtle contour and a nude lip.

Jenner’s look matched her big sister Kim Kardashian’s ensemble. The Skims CEO also wore Balmain alongside then-husband Kanye West — who complemented his wife’s armor-like dress with a bedazzled jacket.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The following year, Jenner owned the “naked” trend in Versace. She showed off her famous curves in the sand-colored gown that was adorned with protruding flowers and fringed sleeves. Underneath the garment, the Life of Kylie alum wore a corset. (The 2017 theme was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”)

The 2018 celebration, which was titled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” marked Jenner’s first after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott. She looked as fierce as ever in a strapless black dress by Alexander Wang that was equipped with an opening at the bodice. After the former couple welcomed son Aire in February 2022, Jenner attended the “Gilded Glamour”-centered ball months later in Off-White to honor late designer Virgil Abloh.

She looked ready to say “I do” in the billowing white gown that featured a ruffled skirt, accessorizing with a baseball cap that was finished with a netted veil.

Jenner opened up about wanting to pay tribute to Abloh — who died of cancer at age 41 in November 2021 — in a behind-the-scenes video shared via her YouTube channel after the event. “I was like, unless I can honor Virgil, and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go, and I would wear Off-White, then that’s the only reason I would go today, to honor him,” Jenner explained.

The beauty mogul received Shannon’s blessing, of course. “You’re going to be amazingly perfect tonight,” the designer’s widow wrote in a note to Jenner, the Kardashians star revealed in the YouTube clip. “He will be with you guiding you up the stairs. We all know he never missed a party,” Shannon added.

Keep scrolling to see Jenner’s Met Gala looks through the years: