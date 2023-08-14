Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Make Out at Drake Concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have kept their romance relatively private since it began earlier this year — but they threw discretion to the wind over the weekend.

Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, attended Drake’s concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 13, with Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian. In one TikTok video captured by another concertgoer, the couple were spotted making out in their VIP seats as Drake, 36, performed “God’s Plan.”

In another video, Kardashian, 42, snapped pics while her younger sister swayed to the music with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The group was later joined by Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Another clip showed Bad Bunny putting his arm around Jenner’s waist as they danced. At one point, she leaned in to say something to her boyfriend, who then gave her a kiss.

Jenner and Bad Bunny have been linked since February, but some fans were still surprised to see them being so affectionate in public. “Kim obsessing over Kendall and Benito is me 😭😍,” tweeted one social media user. Another joked that Bad Bunny has a unique effect on Jenner, who rarely engages in PDA. “Kendall? being touchy with a man in public? Benito the man that you are,” joked the Twitter user.

In June, Bad Bunny explained that he’s reluctant to share details about his dating life because it’s one of the few things he’s still able to keep himself as a globally popular celebrity. “I know something is going to come out,” he told Rolling Stone. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When directly asked whether he wanted to clarify his relationship status with Jenner, he replied: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

One month earlier, however, the Grammy winner hinted that he was in a happy place, although he didn’t specify what had him in such a good mood. “I just enjoy my life right now,” he told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in May. “[I] do what I feel. What’s next? I don’t know. I’m just enjoying my life right now, I’m just living and breathing.”

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Jenner sees “long-term potential” with Bad Bunny. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman,” the source said in May. “They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends. They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”