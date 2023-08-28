Bad Bunny Wears K Necklace Amid Kendall Jenner Romance

Bad Bunny — seemingly — paid tribute to Kendall Jenner with a sweet necklace.

The 29-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 27, to show off the chain, which featured a “K” pendant at the center. He paired the accessory with a brown hoodie, a green T-shirt, black sunglasses and a baseball cap. (The necklace wasn’t the only thing Bad Bunny showed off on Sunday. He also flashed his abs and waistline in a NSFW shower selfie.)

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jenner “has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months.” The insider continued, “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

The two gave onlookers a glimpse at their romance on August 13 when they were seen making out at a Drake concert in Los Angeles. “Kendall had an amazing time with Bad Bunny at the Drake concert, and she feels very close to him,” the same insider told Us at the time. Later at the show, a fan shared a video via TikTok of Bad Bunny whispering something to Jenner that made her laugh so hard she fell to the ground. He helped her back up, and the two hugged while she kissed his cheek.

The duo first sparked relationship rumors in February, after they were seen out and about with Jenner’s BFF Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on another date.

In May, they were photographed leaving the Met Gala together. For fashion’s biggest night, Jenner rocked a sequined Marc Jacobs bodysuit featuring a bedazzled collar, thong back and sleeves that cascaded to the ground. She teamed the getup with sparkly platform boots and diamond earrings.

For glam, her locks were parted down the middle and slicked back into a ponytail. Her makeup included long lashes, rosy cheeks, pink lips and subtle eyeliner.

Bad Bunny, for his part, donned a white Jacquemus suit. The jacket was finished with an open back and he paired it with a floral shawl that trailed behind him.