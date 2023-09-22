Milan Fashion Week is clearly for lovers, just ask Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

Jenner, 27, and the rapper, 29, sat together in the front row of the Gucci presentation on Friday, September 22. The supermodel looked chic in a tan trench coat, which complemented her maroon handbag and pumps. Bad Bunny opted for a white button-down, a pair of blue trousers and a beige beanie in the same hue as Jenner’s jacket. The couple — who sat next to Vogue icon Anna Wintour — completed their looks with matching pairs of oversized sunglasses.

Before the show began, they were photographed smiling while arriving at the venue side by side.

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and Jenner were first linked in February after they were spotted getting cozy on a series of date nights. In May, they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The insider further revealed that Jenner is “really attracted” to Bad Bunny’s confidence. “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day,” the source added.

Despite their romance heating up, Bad Bunny and the 818 Tequila founder have stayed away from sharing insight into their romance.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in a profile published earlier this month. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

The “Party” musician noted that his family and friends are the only ones who know what’s going on in his love life. “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything,” he explained to the magazine. “As for [fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

One month earlier, a second source told Us that the duo’s bond has “grown even stronger.”

“Kendall has been getting much closer with Bad Bunny over the past several months,” the insider exclusively told Us in August. “Things were more casual when they first started dating, but after a short period of time she saw long-term potential in their relationship.”

Jenner was previously linked to Devin Booker on and off from 2020 to 2022.