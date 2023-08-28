Bad Bunny knows how to make a statement with music and clothes.
Since emerging on the scene, the rapper — who sparked a romance with Kendall Jenner in February 2023 — has garnered a reputation for turning heads on the red carpet.
When it comes to his wardrobe, Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — doesn’t shy away from bold patterns, bright colors and even cutouts. At the 2023 Met Gala, the hitmaker showed skin in an all-white Jacquemus ensemble that included a blazer with an opening at the back. The look was finished with snow-colored pants and a floral cape.
Bad Bunny made his debut at fashion’s biggest night at the 2022 soirée, pushing fashion boundaries in a Burberry boiler suit that was equipped with protruding shoulder pads. The musician finalized his look with a bouffant hairstyle that was completed with gold hairpins.
Keep scrolling to see Bad Bunny’s style evolution: