Bad Bunny knows how to make a statement with music and clothes.

Since emerging on the scene, the rapper — who sparked a romance with Kendall Jenner in February 2023 — has garnered a reputation for turning heads on the red carpet.

When it comes to his wardrobe, Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — doesn’t shy away from bold patterns, bright colors and even cutouts. At the 2023 Met Gala, the hitmaker showed skin in an all-white Jacquemus ensemble that included a blazer with an opening at the back. The look was finished with snow-colored pants and a floral cape.

Bad Bunny made his debut at fashion’s biggest night at the 2022 soirée, pushing fashion boundaries in a Burberry boiler suit that was equipped with protruding shoulder pads. The musician finalized his look with a bouffant hairstyle that was completed with gold hairpins.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Bad Bunny’s style evolution: