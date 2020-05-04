Could Meghan Markle be the next Gwyneth Paltrow? Some seem to think so!

The former Duchess of Sussex has embraced a whole new life since taking a step back from her senior royal duties and one royal expert thinks that her new direction could include a relaunch of her lifestyle website, The Tig.

“I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram,” expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast last week. “I think she’s going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig … I really think that’s coming.”

She continued, “I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge and I think she’s already working on something. I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon.”

For those who might not remember much about Markle pre-Prince Harry, the former Suits star shut down her website The Tig in 2017 before the couple’s nuptials. Similarly to Paltrow’s Goop, she covered everything from fashion to food to beauty to travel. Relaunching this brand would be another way for the duo to make money after leaving the royal family.

Since departing their senior royal roles on April 1, the former duke and duchess moved to Canada where they enjoyed their time out of the public eye. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in March they moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Markle’s mom, Doria.

There has been a lot of speculation around the duo’s plans to earn an income now that they’re independent of the royal family. Back in January, a source told The Sun that the now-international style icon is working on lining up some serious fashion deals.

“Meghan is very connected in the fashion industry and there are a lot of major labels who would like to partner with her on projects,” they said. “There have already been active discussions with Givenchy. Some of these deals could be worth millions of pounds.”

