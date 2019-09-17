



Meghan Markle just renewed the trademark for her style blog, The Tig, but it’s not looking like the royal’s going to start creating content anytime soon — or, well, ever again.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

“There are absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig,” a palace spokesperson told Us. “The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.”

The duchess launched the blog in 2014 and described it as a “hub for the discerning palate—those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion, and beauty.” The unique brand name was inspired by Markle’s favorite type of red wine: Tignanello, an award-winning Italian blend. She shut it down in 2017 — the same year she got engaged to Prince Harry — and her farewell message to readers remains on the site.

Markle devotees were surprised — and excited! — to hear that the royal was renewing her blog’s trademark. At first, fans speculated that this meant that the former Suits actress was going to relaunch her lifestyle site. They were thrilled to daydream about more product recommendations and style tips from their favorite royal — if only!

11 Times Duchess Meghan Markle Proved She’s a True Leo Through Her Hairstyles, Beauty and Fashion

Since Markle married Prince Harry, she’s accomplished a great deal that would have made her former blogging-self proud. She served as a guest editor for British Vogue in July and recently launched her Smart Works capsule charity collection to provide women with the style essentials to re-enter the workspace.

Blogging may be in the past for the Markle, but hey, it makes sense! She’s serving up fashion and beauty inspo for the world every single day — so we’ll let this one slide.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!