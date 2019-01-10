The new year was already set to be a memorable one for Duchess Meghan with the arrival of her first child with Prince Harry this spring, but it just got even more exciting. The former actress’ first patronages have been revealed.

Each organization that the Suits alum, 37, will be a patron for reflect things near to her heart and causes she’s long been associated with including arts, education, animal welfare and support for women. Meghan made her first official visit to Smart Works on Thursday, January 10, following the announcement — and her baby bump was on full display.

“Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex, The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively,” a statement from Kensington Palace revealed. “Her Royal Highness will also take on Patronage of two additional charities as part of her official working portfolio, Smart Works and Mayhew.”

The statement continued: “The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organisations that are part of the fabric of the UK, and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention to their causes. Her Royal Highness feels she can use her position to focus attention on, and make a particular difference to these organisations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent.”

Meghan’s mission will align with the National Theatre’s, which is “to make world class theatre that is entertaining, challenging and inspiring for everyone and to be as inclusive, diverse and national as possible.”

As for the Association of Commonwealth Universities, it’s “the world’s first and oldest international university network and the only accredited organisation representing higher education across all 53 Commonwealth countries.”

The California native — who announced her pregnancy in October just five months after tying the knot to the former military pilot — will support women through her patronage with Smart Works. The organization helps women who have been unemployed and are vulnerable to “regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews” as well as to “return to employment and transform their lives.”

Mayhew is an international grassroots charity with the mission to improve the lives of animals and people both in London and beyond.

Scroll down to see photos of the Duchess’ visit to Smart Works.