Gwyneth Paltrow Is Auctioning Off Her 2000 Oscars Dress for COVID-19 Relief

Giving back! Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celeb to participate in the “All in Challenge,” a fundraising effort created by Fanatics in which stars auction off memorabilia and experiences for COVID-19 relief.

The Goop founder announced via an Instagram post on Saturday, April 18, that she’s auctioning off the silver hand-beaded Calvin Klein dress she wore to the Oscars in 1999.

“It’s very end-of-the-’90s, which is back in style now so I thought it would be a good one to donate,” said the mom of two in her IGTV announcement video.

Paltrow styled the glitzy number with a long statement-making red necklace, strappy silver shoes and a matching purse. She completed the look with ‘90s ensemble essentials: bangles and a low-key updo.

In the accompanying caption, the Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner wrote, “In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund,”

“I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity.”

In addition to the dress, the auction winner will also get to have a “cup of tea or glass of wine” with Paltrow, as well as a round-trip economy flight, a one-night hotel stay in Los Angeles and ground transportation to and from the destination airport. Casual!

The starting bid for the size 4 dress was $2,500 and the current bid stands at $6,250. The auction ends on Friday, May 1.

The actress was nominated for the challenge by Planet of the Apps costar Gary Vaynerchuk. To keep the charitable efforts going, Paltrow nominated Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell to take part in the fun.

Critics were quick to note in the comments section that Paltrow hasn’t spoken positively about this dress in the past.

In a post on Goop’s website in 2013, she spoke of the Calvin Klein dress: “It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year.” Yikes!

