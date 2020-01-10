With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry taking a step back from the royal family, they’ll need a new way to support themselves financially — and the duchess has a plan.

A source told The Sun that the former Suits star is working on lining up some serious fashion deals.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

“Meghan is very connected in the fashion industry and there are a lot of major labels who would like to partner with her on projects,” they told the British publication. “There have already been active discussions with Givenchy. Some of these deals could be worth millions of pounds.”

After all, anytime the Duchess of Sussex steps out in something new — or even old! — it makes international headlines and sells out in record time. When she opted for sustainable styles during the royal couple’s 2018 tour of Australia, eco-friendly fashion became a must. In 2019, she was even asked to work on the September issue of British Vogue, which featured 15 trailblazing women on the cover.

Meghan Markle’s Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty (of Both the Literal and Fashion Kind)

However, being a member of the royal family, she hasn’t been able to take full advantage of this influence as much as she could. Unlike many A-listers, she actually has to purchase everything she wears herself and can’t borrow items from the brands.

The one thing she was able to use her industry prestige for was to launch a charity clothing line last year with Smart Works. Teaming up with close friend Misha Nonoo, department store Marks & Spencer and clothing brand Jigsaw, she developed a capsule collection, which helps provide women in need acquire work-appropriate items.

These fashion brand deals aren’t the only moves the couple has made in the direction of financial freedom, though.

Records with U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office show that their “Sussex Royal” brand and organization “The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” was officially trademarked last summer for over 100 items. This could include everything from clothes to educational endeavors to charitable ones.