Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry File Trademark for ‘Sussex Royal’





Paving their own way. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have filed to trademark their personal foundation, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office.

The legal documents were published on December 19, but were filed on June 21 — just one day after the royal couple split from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate, the Royal Foundation. The trademark would prevent anyone else from selling a long list of items including: “posters, art prints, notebooks, postcards, greeting cards, paper and cardboard, photographs, stationery, clothing, footwear, headgear, T-shirts, coats, jackets, anoraks, trousers, sweaters, jerseys, dresses, pajamas, suits, sweatshirts, hooded tops, caps, hats, bandanas, headbands, socks, scarves, neckwear, gloves and sportswear.”

A source told Us Weekly in June that the Fab Four parted ways due to differing opinions on how the charity should be run.

“Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression, but there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity,” the insider said at the time.

Meghan, 38, wanted “to be more involved to create initiatives and be in the trenches,” meanwhile, Kate, 37, envisioned a “more hands-off” approach. The insider added that there wasn’t a “disagreement or rift” between the Duchesses, who have been rumored to be feuding, but that Meghan was just “figuring out what she can do in terms of being active [and more] comfortable with her role.”

As Meghan and Harry, 35, quietly took care of business matters behind the scenes, they enjoyed their first Christmas together with their 7-month-old son, Archie. The family was joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at a massive estate in Vancouver Island, Canada.

The royal couple announced on December 20 that they would forgo Queen Elizabeth II‘s traditional Christmas celebration at the Sandringham Estate for a private holiday in Canada.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us in a statement. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”