Harry and Meghan Appear in 1st Look at New Netflix Project: What to Know

New on Netflix! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their partnership with the streaming giant with their latest project, Live to Lead.

The Spare author, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, unveiled the docuseries on Monday, December 19, with the first trailer. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” Harry says in the teaser.

His wife finishes the quote from the former South African president, who died in December 2013. “‘It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,'” Meghan says.

The couple are executive producers on the series, which comes on the heels of their first Netflix collaboration, Harry & Meghan. The six-part documentary explored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s early romance, royal tenure and eventual step down from their senior duties, giving a candid glimpse of their lives in California with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.

Harry and the “Archetypes” podcast host signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020, nine months after announcing their royal exit. The pair’s Archewell Productions will create original documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming for the platform.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection,” read a statement from Harry and Meghan at the time. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

After news broke of the partnership, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the prince and the California native were offered nearly $100 million for the deal.

Live to Lead is “about people who have made brave choices,” Harry says in the teaser. Meghan adds that those featured in the series are committed to “fight for change and to become leaders,” while her husband emphasizes that the subjects are “inspiration to the rest of us to live, to lead.”

A tag line flashes across the screen, reading: “Their voices give us hope. Their actions shape our world. Their leadership inspires our future.”

The new series follows the massive success of Harry & Meghan, which broke records earlier this month and became Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever. In its premiere week, the show was viewed in more than 28 million households. The first three episodes — which dropped on December 8 — scored 81.55 million viewing hours before part two premiered on December 15.

