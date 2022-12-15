Cancel OK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show ‘Harry & Meghan’: Biggest Revelations From Episode 4

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Netflix Show Tackles Kate Comparisons Episode 4 Revelations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock
Continuing to tell their story. After detailing the early days of their romance and Meghan Markle’s introduction to Prince Harry’s family, Harry & Meghan wasted no time getting into the drama when episode 4 dropped on Thursday, December 15.

All the Never-Before-Seen Photos From Harry and Meghan's Docuseries: Pics

Read article

“There was this moment where our private secretary, she worked for the queen for, I think, 20 years, and what she said to me was, ‘[The palace is] like this fish that is swimming perfectly, powerful, it’s on the right current and one day this little organism comes in. This foreign organism and the entire thing goes [squeal] what is that? What is it doing here, it doesn’t look like us, it doesn’t move like us, we don’t like it, get it off of us,’” the Duchess of Sussex claimed. “And she just explained that, you know, that they’ll soon see that it’s stronger, faster, better with this organism as part of it. It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing but then it will be amazing. And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, wed in May 2018 and went on to welcome son Archie (born in May 2019) and daughter Lilibet (born in June 2021). The second half of the six-part docuseries included new photos from their nuptials and details from their evening reception.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun,” the Suits alum said, admitting that she “always” gets the name of their first dance song, “Land of 1,000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett, wrong. “That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

Read article

Volume two of the show also documented Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their roles as senior members working for Queen Elizabeth II. The pair announced their plans in January 2020 and completed their last official royal engagement that March, later relocating to the U.S.

“I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” Harry said in one clip, alleging that the couple experienced “institutional gaslighting” during their time working for The Firm. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Members of Harry’s family — including King Charles III and Prince William — have yet to publicly comment on the Netflix series, which dropped its first three episodes on December 8.

A Timeline of Prince Harry's Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

Read article

“I don’t think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition of the same sort of stuff [they’ve previously claimed],” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly exclusively after the initial drop. “So, I think they may be breathing a sigh of relief on that front, but, you know, there are three more of these [episodes] to come.”

There has been an ongoing back and forth between the palace and the streaming service, however, as the show includes a disclaimer that states “members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” After a source alleged to Us that the family was not “approached for comment regarding the content of the series,” royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted that household offices for William, 40, Princess Kate, Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla “were contacted and given sufficient time to respond.”

Us Weekly is breaking down every episode of Harry & Meghan. Click here for the biggest takeaways from episode 1, episode 2 episode 3, episode 5 and episode 6. Scroll through for the biggest revelations from episode four:

