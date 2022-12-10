A royal wedding to remember! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s regal nuptials were watched by millions — and now they are taking Netflix viewers inside the intimate reception.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun, even our first dance,” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, said in a Saturday, December 10, clip from the second half of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. “[Was it] ‘Song of 1000 Dances?’ I always get it wrong.”

The YouTube footage then shared images from the pair’s 2018 party as Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1000 Dances” played in the background. “You got to know how to pony … Mashed potato,” Meghan sang along in the teaser clip while Harry, 38, applauded her memory of the lyrics.

“That was our first dance. It was so fun,” the Bench author remembered in the Harry & Meghan scene. “Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

The Duke of Sussex and Meghan began dating in July 2016, getting engaged nearly one year later. The pair wed in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by an intimate reception at Frogmore House. The married couple — who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months — even shared the invitations during the first part of Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 8.

“Please join us for dinner and dancing to celebrate our wedding,” the note read, per a photo shared in the Netflix docuseries, revealing the stationary was decorated with a border of white flowers. The twosome also signed the card, “Love Haz & Meg,” using their informal nicknames for one another.

Harry & Meghan, directed by Liz Garbus, chronicles the duo’s childhoods, familial relationships growing up and their early courtship leading up to their November 2017 engagement announcement.

“It was, you know, rehearsed. We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview,” Meghan remembered in the second episode of the pair’s first joint interview after getting engaged. “So it’s all in that same moment.”

The Suits alum further likened the experience to an “orchestrated reality show,” in which she was heavily prepared about what she could speak about. “[They said], ‘There’ll be a moment they want to see the ring, so show the ring,’” she said, claiming they were not “allowed” to tell the real story.

Harry and Meghan further opened up about their experience — and sharing several never-before-seen private family pics — as the duchess learned what it meant to become a senior working royal. (The Archewell cofounders stepped down in 2020 and have since relocated to California.)

“Joining this family, I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done,” Meghan said during the third episode. “Do you remember that old movie The Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway? There’s no class [where] some person goes, ‘Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don’t do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat.’ It doesn’t happen. So, I needed to learn a lot, including the national anthem. … It was baptism by fire.”

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix. The final three episodes premiere on Thursday, December 15.