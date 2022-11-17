“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” the Duchess of Sussex told Variety in October 2022. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”
What Is Harry and Meghan’s Series About?
“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story," the Bench author teased to The Cut in August 2022 about the project, denying that it is a reality TV show. "I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on. … When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”
Is There a Premiere Date?
Us confirmed that Harry and the “Archetypes” podcast host’s docuseries will premiere in December 2022. A specific date has yet to be announced.
Who Directed Harry and Meghan’s Docuseries?
Acclaimed filmmaker Liz Garbus, who was slated to work with Meghan on Pearl, has been tapped to helm the couple’s series. The former Hallmark actress revealed to the Cut that Garbus “is incredible.”
What Has Meghan Teased About the Production?
“It’s interesting,” the former Tig blogger told Variety in October 2022 of filming their documentary. “My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”
How Will King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II Be Featured?
“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy,” an insider revealed at the time, noting that Harry and Meghan wanted to keep their royal revelations “interesting without crossing a line.”
The California residents have been outspoken about their royal experience, even alleging that they have grown estranged from Charles since stepping down from their royal roles. While the king has not addressed their claims, he seemingly offered an olive branch in his first speech as monarch in September 2022, sending "love" to Harry and Meghan as they built a life abroad.