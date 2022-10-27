Telling his story. Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare, has been a topic of conversation since it was first announced.

The Duke of Sussex previously reflected on the career milestone while breaking the news of his upcoming project. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement in July 2021. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

At the time, a press release noted that Harry would be donating proceeds from the highly anticipated book to charity.

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” Markus Dohle, the CEO of PRH, added in a separate statement that same month. “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

The BetterUp CIO’s tell-all memoir news came shortly after he confirmed his decision to step away from his working role in the royal family. Harry, who was joined by wife Meghan Markle, later reflected on his choice to move to the United States for a fresh start.

“Home for me now is, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way, as well,” he said during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb in April 2022. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara, [California].”

Ahead of Spare’s release, royal expert Nick Bullen weighed in on the potential conflict that the book may drum up. “I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021. “I think it was a couple of [interviews], the first was surely enough, surely the other interview was enough. Let’s draw a line under it … [and] let’s try and start rebuilding from there.”

According to the synopsis, the memoir will be a “raw, unflinching” look into Harry’s life. “Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the description read.

Scroll down for everything to know about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir: