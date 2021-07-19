A royal account! Prince Harry will soon be able to add “published author” to his resume.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, announced on Monday, July 19, that he is working on a literary memoir to be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Invictus Games founder said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

According to a press release, Harry will donate proceeds from the as-yet-untitled book to charity. “All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years,” Markus Dohle, the CEO of PRH, said in a statement. “Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

The publisher’s description claims that the memoir will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” the former military pilot. It will cover everything from his childhood to adolescence, his career in the army and his present-day life as a husband to Meghan Markle and father of Archie, 2, and Lili, 1 month.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” the description added.

Since Harry and Meghan, 39, gave their tell-all interview about their time as working royals to CBS in March, the prince has not been shy about sharing his grievances with his family. In his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, he claimed that the royals ignored his requests for help with his anxiety after his relationship with the Suits alum was made public.

“We [were] followed, photographed, chased, harassed,” he recalled during the series, which premiered in May. “But it went through a whole new depth, not just with traditional media, but also social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect.”

His comments have caused a rift between him and his family, notably his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

“With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with [Queen Elizabeth II],” an insider told Us Weekly in May. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without.”