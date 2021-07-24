Is the tea already spilling? Prince Harry‘s memoir release date could drum up some conflict with his family members, according to royal expert Nick Bullen.

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex, 36, announced that he’s working on an “accurate and wholly truthful” book, which is expected to hit shelves in late 2022. However, the True Royalty TV cofounder and editor in chief pointed out that the release clashes with Queen Elizabeth II‘s historic Platinum Jubilee celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

“I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets,” Bullen told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, July 23. “I think it was a couple of [interviews], the first was surely enough, surely the other interview was enough. Let’s draw a line under it … [and] let’s try and start rebuilding from there.”

Bullen claimed that “it upset people” for the book to be “coming out in [the queen’s] Jubilee year,” which to some, “could be seen as disrespectful” on Harry’s part. The prince has already ruffled feathers “in a very big way” since stepping down from his senior royal with wife Meghan Markle in March 2020 — and since putting his relatives on blast during his recent CBS interview.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, opened up about their experiences inside the palace earlier this year after confirming that they wouldn’t be coming back as working royals. When asked what prompted the exit, Harry alleged that the duo felt “a lack of support and lack of understanding” from The Firm as the former Suits star, 39, was targeted by the British tabloids. The pair currently reside in California with son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 1 month.

“It was like, ‘I need to do this for my family.’ This is not a surprise to anybody,” Harry said during the March tell-all, noting that he didn’t “blindside” his grandmother, 95, with the move. “It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed.”

Since stepping away from the royal spotlight, the former military pilot has spoken candidly about the ups and downs he’s faced over the years because of his family’s status. His upcoming memoir will continue to shed more light on his upbringing and his current relationships with his brother, Prince William, and their dad, Prince Charles.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a July statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Given his recent streak of critical comments about the royal family, Charles, 72, and William, 39, are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal,” according to a source. “They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect. It’s making them nervous,” the insider told Us, noting that the entire family “is shaken up” by the news.

Though it may seem to Bullen and other royal watchers that Harry’s 2022 release date is strategic, the Invictus Games founder is on good terms with the queen. During a June event, fans noticed that the monarch keeps a sweet photo of Harry and Meghan on a palace table. The couple even named their daughter in Elizabeth’s honor.

“They had a shortlist with a few other options, but this was always their favorite,” a source told Us of Lilibet’s moniker. “It was important for them that the queen signed off though and that didn’t happen until right before the birth. They both agreed it would only be right if Her Majesty gave her approval, especially with something so personal.”

With reporting by Joe Drake