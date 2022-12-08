One last hoorah! Shortly before news of
and Prince Harry ’s Meghan Markle romance broke in October 2016, the pair hit the town for Halloween.
“[Harry] said, ‘Well, if it’s gonna come out tomorrow, let’s go and have fun tonight!’” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled in t
he first episode of , which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, December 8, noting they Harry & Meghan went to a local Halloween party alongside his cousin and her now-husband, Princess Eugenie . Jack Brooksbank
“We went to this Halloween party where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know,” Harry, 38, recalled in the docuseries, as the pair shared previously unseen snaps of their getups. “I had a bandana and goggles.”
The Duke of Sussex’s costume impressed the
alum. “You borrowed a great costume,” Meghan quipped. “And we were like, ‘Well, this might be our last shot to just go out and have fun in the world.’” Suits
She added: “His cousin Eugenie and her boyfriend at the time, Jack, and
my friend . It was so great, just silly fun and then [snap].” Marcus were there too
Harry and Meghan
had been secretly dating since July 2016, flying back and forth between Toronto (where she filmed Suits) and his home base of London. Meghan recalled in Thursday’s episode that the pair were “so petrified” of taking their relationship public.
“H tried to prepare me for what that might be like,
knowing what he’d experienced in the past,” the admitted in the first episode, using her initial nickname for her husband, whom she married in May 2018. Bench author
Harry and Meghan went on to flash an array of photos from their gathering with Eugenie, 32, and Brooksbank, 36,
who wed in October 2018.
“He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie, and now her husband Jack, they came as well,” the
Dater’s Handbook actress — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months, with Harry — previously recalled of the bash during a November 2021 appearance on “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Through laughter, Meghan added: “It was a post–apocalyptic theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one final fun night out.”
Harry and Meghan
got engaged nearly one year later, which was announced in November 2017. The pair wed in May 2018.
The first three episodes of
are currently streaming on Netflix. Harry & Meghan
Scroll below to see the couple’s Halloween disguises:
Credit: Netflix
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2016 Halloween Bash With Princess Eugenie Before Going Public: See Costumes
Dressed to Impress
Harry and Meghan cuddled as they posed for the camera on Halloween.
Credit: Netflix
Two of a Kind
Meghan and Eugenie shot a goofy selfie at the 2016 bash.
Harry borrowed a face mask and goggles to conceal his appearance.
Credit: Netflix
Lots of Fun
The BetterUp CIO and Meghan were all smiles with Eugenie, who is
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter.
The partygoers showed off their costumes in a group pic.
Credit: Netflix
Halloween Fun
Harry and Meghan began secretly dating in July 2016.
