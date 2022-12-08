One last hoorah! Shortly before news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance broke in October 2016, the pair hit the town for Halloween.

“[Harry] said, ‘Well, if it’s gonna come out tomorrow, let’s go and have fun tonight!’” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled in the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, December 8, noting they went to a local Halloween party alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank.

“We went to this Halloween party where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know,” Harry, 38, recalled in the docuseries, as the pair shared previously unseen snaps of their getups. “I had a bandana and goggles.”

The Duke of Sussex’s costume impressed the Suits alum. “You borrowed a great costume,” Meghan quipped. “And we were like, ‘Well, this might be our last shot to just go out and have fun in the world.’”

She added: “His cousin Eugenie and her boyfriend at the time, Jack, and my friend Marcus were there too. It was so great, just silly fun and then [snap].”

Harry and Meghan had been secretly dating since July 2016, flying back and forth between Toronto (where she filmed Suits) and his home base of London. Meghan recalled in Thursday’s episode that the pair were “so petrified” of taking their relationship public.

“H tried to prepare me for what that might be like, knowing what he’d experienced in the past,” the Bench author admitted in the first episode, using her initial nickname for her husband, whom she married in May 2018.

Harry and Meghan went on to flash an array of photos from their gathering with Eugenie, 32, and Brooksbank, 36, who wed in October 2018.

“He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin Eugenie, and now her husband Jack, they came as well,” the Dater’s Handbook actress — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months, with Harry — previously recalled of the bash during a November 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.”

Through laughter, Meghan added: “It was a post–apocalyptic theme, so we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one final fun night out.”

Harry and Meghan got engaged nearly one year later, which was announced in November 2017. The pair wed in May 2018.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are currently streaming on Netflix.

