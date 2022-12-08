Meghan Markle, like other members of the royal family, have used fashion to voice feelings and emotions. The duchess revealed in her and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that there was “thought” in her decision to consistently wear muted shades like black and navy.

“Most of the that I was in the U.K. I rarely wore color,” the former Suits actress, 41, said in episode three of six-episode show, which premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8. “There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then, you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

Meghan explained that as she adjusted to her new life, she wanted to be intentional with her clothing as the style aspect of royal duties was something she “really didn’t know about.”

She added: “So, I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'” she said. “I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I’m not trying to stand out here. So, there’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

The California native became synonymous with tan trench coats with black dress, often by Emilia Wickstead. When did wear color, however, she’d step out in shades of green, like the forest-colored Erdem coat she donned while visiting Canada House for Commonwealth Day in 2019. Other hues she sported included soft pinks, gray and sometimes yellow.

It wasn’t until after she and Harry, 38, announced their January 2020 decision to step back as working royals did the Bench author expand her color palette. In March of that year, she wowed in a red Safiyaa cape dress to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. At the Salute To Freedom Gala in November 2021, Meghan turned heads in a fiery gown by Carolina Herrera.

In addition to highlighting Meghan’s meaningful wardrobe, the docuseries chronicles the couple’s triumphs and challenges since meeting in 2016. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2018 and share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.

In the first episode, Meghan and Harry hilariously recalled their first date, which saw the prince arriving 30 minutes late. “I couldn’t understand why he would be late,” Meghan said in the docuseries. “But he kept texting. He was like, ‘I’m in traffic. I’m so sorry.'”

When Harry arrived, he was a nervous wreck. “I was panicking,” he said. Despite his tardiness the two hit it off and became inseparable.

Vol. 1 of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix, while Vol. 2 — the final three episodes of the docuseries — premieres December 15.