Gayle King Defends Harry and Meghan's Docuseries: 'It's Not a Reality Show'

On their side. Gayle King weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell Netflix docuseries — and it turns out the broadcast journalist has plans to tune in.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, December 8, the host, 54, joked about the 41-year-old former actress’ previous comments regarding not wanting to do a reality show — implying that her new show fits under the category.

King, 67, came to the former actress’ defense, saying, “It’s not a reality show. It’s not.”

The TV anchor also replied to a question about whether she would watch the six-part docuseries, saying, “I can’t wait.”

Harry, 38, and Meghan’s newest project, which is titled Harry & Meghan, debuted its first episodes on Thursday. The couple opened up about the early days of their romance and their experience with the royal family.

“This is a great love story. And the craziest thing is that I think this love story is only just getting started,” the Duke of Sussex gushed in the premiere episode. “She sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world, and then pretty soon after that I end up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

The Suits alum recalled not looking to date anyone new before she was set up with Harry. “I was really intent on being single and just have fun girl-time,” she explained, referring to her 2016 plans. “I had a career. I had my life. I had my path … and then came H. I mean, he literally, talk about a plot twist.”

According to Harry, he saw a photo of his now-wife and reached out to a mutual friend to connect them. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat,” he recalled, adding that Meghan had a dog filter on her in the pic. “That was the first thing. I was like, ‘Who is that?’”

While filming the series, Harry and Meghan also addressed the racism directed at the Duchess of Sussex during her time in the U.K. (The pair previously stepped away from their working roles within the royal family in 2020. The decision was made permanent one year later.)

“The direction from the palace was: don’t say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well,” the BetterUp CIO, who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 18 months, with Meghan, detailed. “So, it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’”