Putting her blogging hat back on? Meghan Markle is seemingly gearing up to relaunch The Tig after shutting it down in 2017.

The website could be coming back very soon, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 14. Frim Fram, Inc. filed a document with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last month, looking to revamp The Tig as a website focused on “commentary in the field of travel,” as well as interior design, health and wellness, food preparation and cooking and other lifestyle and fashion areas.

The February document noted that the revived website would feature articles, interviews and photographs on a variety of topics. The pieces fall into categories such as: “recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, interior design, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, health and wellness.”

While Meghan’s name wasn’t specifically listed on the paperwork, the logo that is featured as part of the trademark request matches the original design used on her blog.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, first launched The Tig in 2014, which focused on her life, charitable work, travels and overall love of food. In fact, the name of the website was derived from “Tignanello,” which is a specific wine that allowed Meghan to “get” wine and understand other people’s love of the drink.

The shorthand “Tig” was attributed to the sudden feeling of understanding, and the duchess previously described her site as a place devoted to “those Tig moments of discovery.”

However, when the Suits alum began dating Prince Harry in 2016, her lifestyle blog fell to the wayside. Ahead of their engagement, Meghan announced in April 2017 that she was shutting down the website.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” she wrote in the goodbye message to her readers. “You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.'”

The Bench author concluded: “Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

Meghan raised eyebrows in September 2019 when she renewed the trademark for The Tig despite being a working senior royal. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that the California native, who wed Harry, 38, in May 2018, wasn’t returning to blogging.

“There are absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig,” a palace spokesperson told Us in fall 2019. “The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.”

When the couple stepped back as senior royals in early 2020 and later relocated to the United States, rumors once again circulated about Meghan’s blog. Shortly after the twosome enlisted Made by Article — who worked on The Tig — to design their official website a royal expert predicted that one day the retired actress would revive her blog.

“I think she’s going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig … I really think that’s coming,” expert Myka Meier told the “Royally Obsessed” podcast in May 2020.

While Meghan didn’t relaunch The Tig in 2020, she teamed up with her husband to create their Archewell foundation in October of that year. She has since started her “Archetypes” podcast and given fans an inside look at her marriage to the prince — and their life with two children, Archie, 3, and Lili, 21 months — with Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, both of which dropped in 2022.