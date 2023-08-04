Hours before Meghan Markle turned 42, she stepped out for a date night with her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was spotted leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Thursday, August 3, alongside Meghan, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The twosome were photographed outside the eatery with their friend Matt Cohen.

Meghan — who celebrates her birthday on Friday, August 4 — stunned in a black-and-white, strapless Posse dress with a Cult Gaia handbag and black sandals. Harry, for his part, sported a blue button-down shirt and a coordinating pair of white trousers.

The pair’s pre-birthday outing comes shortly after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are a “united front” despite breakup rumors. “As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” the insider noted in the latest issue of Us.

A second source added that Harry and the Suits alum have been dealing with a “challenging” time after experiencing a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York City, navigating the end of their multimillion-dollar Spotify deal and Harry’s ongoing lawsuit against the British tabloids for alleging hacking his phone. In July, a judge threw out his claims. A second court case will go to trial early next year without his hacking allegations.

“So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides,” the first source added of how they navigate the drama. “They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.”

Harry and Meghan’s recent lows have come on the heels of their 2020 step-down when they left their posts as senior working royals in favor of a private life with son Prince Archie, 4. They moved from London across the pond to Montecito, California, and welcomed daughter Princess Lilibet, now 2, in 2021.

“[It’s] a slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the U.K.,” Harry explained of his stateside life during a February 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “That’s what our life, my life is always going to be about. Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that. Try to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way that we can.”

He continued at the time: “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’ So, I did what any husband and what any father would do, and I was like, ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.”

While the family of four have since settled in California, Us exclusively confirmed last month that they were considering a move down the coastline.

“They love their life there, but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city,” a source told Us in July, noting Meghan has her eye on Malibu after fond childhood memories. “She loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito.”

While the duo hasn’t settled on a decision just yet, the insider explains that the possibility is “definitely on their radar.”