Hanging with Harry! James Corden invited Prince Harry to take a tour of California on a double-decker bus on the Thursday, February 25, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

During the 17-minute segment, the pair talked about everything from the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their 21-month-old son, Archie, to his grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to what he really thinks about The Crown.

While the former actress, 39, did not join her husband during the fun-filled afternoon, Corden, 42, snatched Harry’s iPhone from him at one point and FaceTimed with Meghan.

“How do I find the duchess? ‘M’?” he asked the British royal while looking through the phone’s contacts.

During the call, the Los Angeles native told the comedian that she and Harry have “done enough moving” in recent months, referencing their relocation to Montecito, California, after they stepped back as senior royals in March 2020. She then revealed one of her pet names for her husband, referring to him as Haz.

“I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now,” Corden interjected as he turned to look at Harry, who responded, “Well, you’re not my wife, so.”

The Invictus Games founder filmed the late-night segment before he and Meghan announced on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child. It was also taped before Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not return as working members of the royal family after being offered a 12-month trial period.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement on February 19. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson later released a pointed statement that read, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The duo are set to address their decision during a joint interview on CBS on March 7 in addition to discussing their marriage, their growing family and their philanthropic work.

