Mindy Kaling and her daughter had the time of their lives at one of Taylor Swift‘s concerts in Los Angeles.

“Thank you so much @sofi and @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit!” Kaling, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. “She swapped friendship bracelets all night and got to hear her favorite Taylor song live, ‘Cruel Summer!’ It was such a magical night.”

Kaling shared a series of photos from the mother-daughter night out with her 5-year-old daughter, Katherine, who goes by Kit. Kaling captured several pictures of Kit as she danced to the music while donning a floral dress and bright blue noise-canceling headphones.

In addition to the sweet images , Kaling also shared a couple of videos from the show, including a clip of Kit as she excitedly exchanged friendship bracelets with a fellow fan. In the second video, Kaling — who is also mom of 2-year-old son Spencer — showed off their view of Swift’s performance.

While this was the first concert ever for Kaling’s daughter, this was round 2 for the Office alum after she attended the first night of Swift’s shows at SoFi. (Swift, 33, has a total of six sold-out shows at the L.A. stadium.)

“The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything! @haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like ‘how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?’” she penned via Instagram on Friday, August 4. “There were no highlights. It was all highlight. Just be happy I’m not posting the video @katelinden took of me screaming along to ‘Delicate.’”

Swift’s iconic show has been a hotspot for stars at the various stops of her tour. Many celebrities have attended the Eras Tour — and Kaling is far from the only A-list parent who has brought their little one to see Swift. Blake Lively, Channing Tatum, Max Greenfield, Jennie Garth, Jessica Alba and more stars have been seen at the concerts with their families.

Tatum, 43, who shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, donned a homemade outfit at one of the Los Angeles concerts. “It’s me, hi. I’m the daddy, it’s me,” his black T-shirt read, parodying Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lyrics. Tatum and his daughter even swapped friendship bracelets with other attendees at the show.