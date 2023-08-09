Taylor Swift is about to wrap up her run of six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — and fans are convinced she’ll be celebrating with a very special announcement.

Swift has been making her way through the rerecordings — and rereleases — of her first six albums since her masters were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019. After dropping both Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, Swift announced the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’s in May, dropping the album two months later while on the road.

In her most recent music video for her single “I Can See You” — a vault track off Speak Now (TV) — a traffic sign can be seen that reads “I-9 89 TV” as she jumps in a van and speeds away down the road. The imagery has led fans to believe 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be the next re-recorded album to drop — especially because Swift is known for being a mastermind of subtle hints.

“I love to communicate through Easter eggs,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “I think the best messages are cryptic ones … You know when you plan something that far in advance, you’re kind of just flexing on planning. That’s what an Easter egg really does.”

Now, however, it seems more and more likely that Swift will announce 1989 TV before even wrapping up the U.S. leg of her tour on Wednesday, August 9. From Starbucks Lovers playlists to surprise songs and suspicious color coding, we may be out of the woods — and closer to her next album release — than we think.

Keep scrolling for every hint that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be announced at Swift’s August 9 concert:

Starbucks Lovers

When Swift released 1989 in 2014, her second single off the album, “Blank Space,” left many fans confused by its lyrics. While Swift sings “Got a long list of ex-lovers” during the chorus, many heard “Starbucks lovers” instead.

Swift later confessed that even her mother, Andrea Swift, heard the lyric incorrectly. “‘Hahah it really does sound like Starbucks lovers…’ -my mom just now who is SUPPOSED TO BE ON MY SIDE Smh,” Swift wrote via Twitter in May 2015.

Now, Starbucks is using the hilarious confusion to seemingly promote the upcoming release of Swift’s 1989 re-recording. The iconic coffee company s rolling out a 122-song playlist of her music for use as a soundtrack inside its U.S. company-operated stores. The title of the playlist? Starbucks Lovers, of course.

While some believe it is just a way of celebrating the singer wrapping up the first leg of her Eras Tour, other fans think the direct reference to a 1989 lyric hints Swift will announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during her last L.A. performance.

New Romantics

Throughout the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, Swift has played two surprise songs for audiences per concert – and has rarely repeated any of them twice. By the time she hits the stage for her final stop in Los Angeles on August 9, there will only be one 1989 song the pop star hasn’t sung live: “New Romantics.”

The tune, which was a bonus track on the deluxe version of the album, is an anthem fans believe would be the perfect song to play before announcing the rerelease of 1989 TV.

“‘Cause baby, I could build a castle / Out of all the bricks they threw at me / And every day is like a battle / But every night with us is like a dream,” Swift belts on the synth-heavy bop. “Baby, we’re the new romantics / Come on, come along with me / Heartbreak is the national anthem / We sing it proudly / We are too busy dancing / To get knocked off our feet / Baby, we’re the new romantics / The best people in life are free.”

It’s Blue, the Feeling We Got

Eagle-eyed fans who attended Swift’s fifth show at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 8, noticed that the crowd’s bracelets continuously blinked blue after Swift left the stage — something that has seemingly never happened at previous concerts. Blue has been the designated “1989 Era color” since Swift began the process of her re-releases, leaving some to believe it is an Easter egg that her announcement will drop on August 9.

‘I’m Taylor and I was born in 1989!’

Any fan of Swift knows the singer is a big fan of numbers when it comes to dropping Easter eggs – and every decision she makes is for a reason. Choosing to end the first leg of her Eras Tour on August 9 — a.k.a. 8/9 — so that it aligns with the album title 1989 (Taylor’s Version) feels suspiciously like something Blondie would do.

The pattern is pretty clear … right?