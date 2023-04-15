Changing the game! Taylor Swift’s Eras Tours has become synonymous with her rotating setlist and two surprise additions per show — but the rules have now shifted.

“Basically when I started the tour, I said, ‘In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I’m never doing songs more than once,’” the “Mastermind” songstress, 33, quipped while introducing “You’re On Your Own, Kid” during her Friday, April 14, show in Tampa, per social media footage. “But now I’m like, ‘Ugh, there are so many songs I want to do more than once.’”

She added: “So, I’m making a little caveat to the rule, which is that if [a song] is on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want because Midnights is, like, the most accurate picture of my life to date.”

Swift released her 12th studio album, Midnights, in October 2022, less than five months before setting off on her first live concert tour in four years. The Eras Tour, which began in Arizona in March, celebrates all of the Valentine’s Day actress’ past LPs from the likes of Taylor Swift, Red, Lover and Midnights.

“[Midnights] is the most recent album [and] I feel really connected to it,” Swift added during Friday’s show. “I’m really proud of it. So, I was thinking, you know, if I want to do songs from Midnights more than once on this tour, I will and I’m feeling very Midnights-y tonight.”

The Grammy winner — who has typically performed acoustic hits from her self-titled debut album, Speak Now and Red during the concert’s surprise section — noted that she was in a “Midnights mood” to belt out “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

Swift is currently performing a three-night residency at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which kicked off on Thursday, April 13, and marked her first live show since news broke of her breakup from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, explaining that the “Shake It Off” musician isn’t at “fault” for the breakup and the 32-year-old Conversations With Friends alum did not “blame” Swift for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

The “White Horse” musician and Alywn, who were first linked in 2017, long kept their romance private but often wrote songs for Swift’s albums. The Favourite actor, who penned their tracks under pseudonym William Bowery, even helped his now-ex write “Sweet Nothing” on Midnights.