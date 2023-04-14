Taylor Swift is shaking it off! The hitmaker remained unbothered after suffering a minor wardrobe malfunction during her Eras Tour concert in Tampa, Florida.

While performing “Lavender Haze” during the Thursday, April 13, event, the sparkly purple garter Swift, 33, was wearing with her sequin Oscar de la Renta T-shirt dressed broke. The Pennsylvania native did not let the mishap stop the show, however, and walked over to her background vocalists who helped remove the accessory.

As they adjusted Swift’s frock, the Grammy winner belted out “I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)” — which couldn’t have been more timely. Swift hilariously poked fun at the fashion faux pas by nodding as she finished the lyric.

The “Bad Blood” artist’s Thursday show marked her first since the announcement of her split from Joe Alwyn. Swift subtly addressed the breakup while opening her Folklore section of the Tampa show. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” she said. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Alwyn, 32, and Swift had called it quits after six years together. “Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source exclusively told Us, explaining that the “Shake It Off” musician isn’t at “fault” for the breakup and the Conversations With Friends alum did not “blame” Swift for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

Swift and the England native were first linked in 2017, long opting to keep their romance under wraps.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift revealed in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

While the exes have not spoken out about their split, Swift appeared to hint at her newfound single status during her Eras show in Arlington, Texas, on March 31. While on stage, Swift swapped her love song “Invisible String” for the breakup ballad “The 1.”