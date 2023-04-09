Taylor Swift loves her Easter eggs, but did she leave fans one about her rumored breakup from Joe Alwyn?

During the 33-year-old “Bejeweled” singer’s March 31 concert in Arlington, Texas, she notably swapped her opening Folklore track from “Invisible String” to “The 1.”

“So, we added a new song [tonight]. Did you like it? Did you have fun?” Swift later told the concertgoers of the setlist swap, per social media footage. She did not reveal what lead to her decision to perform “The 1” instead.

However, on the heels of her reported split from the 32-year-old actor, fans now think Swift had seemingly hinted that she was no longer in a relationship during the show. (News broke on Saturday, April 9, which was the Grammy winner’s one weekend off from Eras Tour, that the pair had split several weeks earlier.)

“The 1,” which originally appeared on her 2020-released Folklore, is one of Swift’s songs about a breakup. “I guess you never know, never know / And if you wanted me, you really should’ve showed,” the Valentine’s Day actress sings in the track. “And if you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow / And it’s alright now.”

She continues: “I have this dream you’re doing cool s—t / Having adventures on your own. You meet some woman on the Internet and take her home.”

Prior to her inclusion of “The 1,” Swift began her Folklore era of the tour with “Invisible String,” which tells the story of a happy relationship. Eagle-eyed TikTok and Twitter users speculated that swapping a loved-up track for a breakup ballad could be a subtle way to suggest that she’s now single.

Elsewhere in her March 31 set, concert attendees noticed how choked up Swift got while performing “Champagne Problems” live.

“Taylor getting emotional during ‘Champagne Problems,’” a TikTok user captioned footage from the show, in which the “Mastermind” songstress seemingly held back tears while singing and playing her moss-covered piano.

“Champagne Problems,” another Folklore track, also includes subtle allusions to a breakup. “One for the money, two for the show / I never was ready, so I watch you go,” Swift croons in the song. “Sometimes you just don’t know the answer ’till someone’s on their knees and asks you / ‘She would’ve made such a lovely bride. What a shame she’s f—ked in the head,’ they said.”

Neither Swift nor the England native, who were first linked in 2017, have publicly commented on the split news. They long kept their relationship under wraps.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” Swift revealed in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

The pair’s split made headlines amid the Amsterdam star’s first concert tour in four years, which kicked off last month in Glendale, Arizona. The Eras Tour, a celebration of all her past LPs, features a rotating setlist of her biggest hits.

“One thing we said about the Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist?’” Swift quipped during the debut show in Texas. “’You think you can just come prepared with little flashcards [that list the song order and my outfits]?’ Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are [and] we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”