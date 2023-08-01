Taylor Swift is quite the “Lover” after gifting truck drivers on The Eras Tour with $100,000 bonuses.

Swift, 33, reportedly thanked her for transporting the tour’s equipment across the country throughout the U.S. leg before her second performance in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday, July 29, per TMZ. With around 50 drivers in her tour crew, Swift reportedly dished out $5 million in monetary gifts.

The outlet also reported that Swift gave her Eras Tour band, dancers, caterers, lighting and sound technicians and other staff members bonuses, though the amount they received is unknown.

Swift showed her gratitude days before she is set to play her final Eras shows in the U.S. at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Following her six-show stay at the California venue, Swift will head to South America with opener Sabrina Carpenter for a slew of shows through November 26.

Swift will later take her tour across the pond beginning in February 2024, playing over 60 shows across Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, Austria and the U.K.

The Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17. Since then, Swift has performed her three-hour setlist in dozens of cities across the U.S. The tour, however, got off to a rocky start as fans had trouble securing tickets via Ticketmaster due to high demand late last year.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift wrote in a lengthy November 2022 Instagram Story. “We asked [Ticketmaster], multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Throughout the tour, Swift has surprised fans with multiple outfit changes, special guests, the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), music video premieres and more. The excitement has been so extreme that Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake during Swift’s two nights in Seattle last month.

It was also in Seattle that Swift’s BFFs Haim came out for the first live performance of their collab “No Body, No Crime,” which was featured on Swift’s 2020 album Evermore. (Haim is opening the tour on the West Coast.

‘While in Santa Clara on Friday, July 28, Alana, Este and Danielle Haim surprised fans even further during the Evermore set by sporting the purple, green and pink ball gowns they sported in Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video.

One night later, Swift seemingly sent a message about healing after her breakup fro longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year. While singing the Lover bonus track “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” Swift shook her head when she got to the lyrics, “Cryin’ in the bathroom for some dude / Whose name I cannot remember now.” (The pair began dating in May 2017 before Us Weekly confirmed their split in April.)