Best believe Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters are bejeweled on The Eras Tour!

As Haim — compromised of siblings Alana, Este and Danielle Haim — is one of Swift’s opening acts for several of her West Coast concerts, the Grammy winner, 33, has been adding their Evermore collab “No Body, No Crime” to her rotating setlist.

For the Friday, July 28, concert, the sisters had a sartorial surprise up their sleeves. When they then popped up on stage during Swift’s Evermore section of the show, they donned similar ballgowns that they wore in the “Bejeweled” music video, per social media footage.

In the Midnights music video, Swift came up with the idea that her BFFs Este, 37, Danielle, 34, and Alana, 31, would play Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters opposite Laura Dern as their mother. Swift played the titular heroine, who was yearning to join them at Prince Jack Antonoff’s ball. (Antonoff, Swift’s longtime collaborator, produced the album.)

In the video, Este sparkled in a green gown with rosettes on the skirt and wore a nearly identical one on Friday. Danielle and Alana, for their parts, opted for red and purple dresses on-screen — and chose similar silk ones for the stage show.

“Us on our way to be evil and step sisters,” the sisters captioned a Friday TikTok video on their way up to the stage.

Swift, who set off on her Eras Tour in March in Arizona, wore a marigold-colored Evermore dress for the live “No Body, No Crime” performance.

Swift first added “No Body, No Crime” to her concert setlist on July 22, when Haim joined the Eras Tour in Seattle. “We got something new for you, I hope that’s alright,” she said during the stage, as the sisters waltzed on the Lumen Field stage in matching leather pants and crop tops.

Swift and the Haim ladies have been close friends for years, with the musical trio even opening for Swift on her 1989 live tour in 2015. Este, Danielle and Alana have also scored coveted invitations to the “Anti-Hero” singer’s star-studded 4th of July parties at her Rhode Island mansion through the years.

“She’s the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend. She loves what she does,” Este gushed to Elle UK in an interview published last month. “We’d play a show and she would just want to hang out after.”

Danielle chimed in at the time: “Seeing how hard she works is insane.”

In addition to performing “No Body, No Crime” with Haim in their “Bejeweled”-esque getups, Santa Clara Swifties — including stars Josh Gad, Mark Zuckerberg and Gigi Hadid — were treated to a special round of surprise songs. Swift enlisted frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner for an acoustic rendition of “Right Where You Left Me” before performing “Castles Crumbling” solo on the piano.