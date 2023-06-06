Straight from the summit. Taylor Swift is known for her close circle of friends — and her BFFs have some thoughts about her split from Matty Healy.

“Taylor’s friends aren’t surprised [she and Matty broke up],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She wasn’t ready for another serious relationship just yet.”

Us confirmed that the “Karma” songstress, 33, and the 1975 frontman, 34, split on Monday, June 5. The pair were first linked in May, a few weeks after Swift and ex Joe Alwyn called it quits after nearly six years of dating.

While neither the “Lavender Haze” performer nor Healy publicly commented on the status of their relationship, speculation that the twosome were dating first sparked after the “I’m In Love With You” crooner attended some of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Nashville. He later performed with Swift’s opening act Phoebe Bridgers at several of her shows.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the “Anti-Hero” songwriter and British musician were “hanging out” and “having fun together.” Before being linked in 2023, rumors swirled in 2014 that the twosome were dating after Swift was spotted at many of the 1975’s concerts.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a second insider told Us last month, noting that the pair “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.”

Healy and Swift’s split comes less than a week after the London native addressed his controversial appearance on “The Adam Friedland Show.” During the January episode, the “Chocolate” artist laughed while the podcast’s hosts poked fun at rapper Ice Spice whom Swift recently teamed up with for a new version of her song “Karma.” In a May profile with The New Yorker, Healy explained that the podcast was an opportunity to do press that felt more like catching up with friends.

“But it doesn’t actually matter,” he said to the outlet. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

Before Swift’s short-lived romance with Healy, Us confirmed that she and the Conversations With Friends alum, 32, called it quits in April due to the Grammy winner’s high-profile celebrity status.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a source shared at the time, noting that Swift wasn’t at “fault” for the breakup and that Alwyn never “blamed” her for her popularity.

“He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time,” the insider explained.

The “Midnight Rain” performer then released a new song late last month, titled “You’re Losing Me,” on a deluxe version of her Midnights album. While Swift hasn’t confirmed who the song is about, the ballad seemingly hinted at the reasons behind her split from the Mary Queen of Scots actor.

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / Pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her” the “Evermore” songstress belts on the track. “And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”