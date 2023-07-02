Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is forever keeping Us on our toes!

During her Saturday, July 1, concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swift, 33, added a third surprise song to the setlist. After the Grammy winner performed “Ivy” live with collaborator Aaron Dessner, she brought out Gracie Abrams — one of her tour’s opening acts — for a special number.

“She’s one of my favorite friends and I love her so much. We haven’t sung together before, so I wanted to bring Gracie out on stage,” Swift told concertgoers on Saturday, per social media footage, noting that she was bummed that Abrams, 23, did not get to perform her set amid unexpected weather changes.

Hours earlier on Saturday, Swift tweeted that a “weather situation” meant that she planned to start the show at Paycor Stadium one hour early. The “All Too Well” songstress was supposed to take the stage following Muna and Abrams’ sets, but the change in plans eliminated J.J. Abrams’ daughter’s slot.

Instead, Swift performed a cover of Gracie’s “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” live for the Ohio-based crowd.

“I have no words, actually,” Gracie quipped during the show after Swift admitted that “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” was one of her favorite songs. Gracie played the track on the piano while the Valentine’s Day actress strummed along on her acoustic guitar.

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour — which is her first live concert tour since 2018’s Reputation — in March to celebrate all of her past albums and rerecorded LPs. The Eras Tour setlist even rotates at least two surprise songs per show, allowing Swift to sing even more of her biggest hits.

“One thing we said about the Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist?’” Swift teased during her Arlington, Texas, show later in March. “You think you can just come prepared with little flashcards [that list the song order and my outfits]?’ Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are [and] we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Swift — who later added the caveat that she will play Midnights songs more than once — also performed “Call It What You Want” from Reputation at her Saturday show.

Additionally, Swift has recently been adding more Speak Now singles to her Eras set in advance of her re-recorded album, which will drop on July 7.

“I’m putting this out now because I want to own my music and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to. That’s why I’m putting out this album,” she told Minnesota fans last month while introducing “Dear John” as a surprise song. “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19, except the songs I wrote. … So, what I’m trying to tell you is that I’m not putting this album out so that you should go and feel the need to defend me on the Internet against someone you think I might have written the song about 14 million years ago.”